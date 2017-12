Dec 22 (Reuters) - Zetadisplay Ab:

* ZETADISPLAY: PRONTOTV HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER OF SEK 15 MILLION WITH AN OPTION OF AN ADDITIONAL SEK 50 MILLION

* ORDER VALUE EXCEEDS SEK 15 MILLION.

* AGREEMENT IS OVER A 5-YEAR PERIOD AND ZETADISPLAY ESTIMATES THAT VALUE OF AGREEMENT EXCEEDS SEK 65 MILLION.

* AGREEMENT CONCERNS DELIVERY TO FOUR SHIPS, OF WHICH DELIVERY TO FIRST SHIP WILL TAKE PLACE IN 2018