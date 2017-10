BRIEF-Zetta Jet receives court approval for chapter 11 trustee to be appointed and permission to pay critical vendors

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zetta Jet-

* Zetta Jet receives court approval for chapter 11 trustee to be appointed and permission to pay critical vendors

* ‍zetta Jet Pts. Ltd says U.S. Trustee’s office is expected to appoint chapter 11 trustee shortly​

* Zetta Jet Pts. Ltd - ‍received court permission to pay a select group of critical vendors in ordinary course of business for pre-petition debts owed ​

* Zetta Jet​ - injunction ordered by Singapore court to stop chapter 11 proceedings was "null and void"