Dec 6 (Reuters) - ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd:

* SAYS GROUP OF ENGINEERS NOT REPORTING FOR WORK SINCE DEC 2

* MADE ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENT AND NORMAL PRODUCTION CONTINUES WITHOUT ANY HINDERS

* SAYS SPEED OF PRODUCTION UNDERWENT DOWNTURN IN WEEK FROM DEC 1 Source text - bit.ly/2iY9LCy Further company coverage: