BRIEF-ZH International announces acquisition of stake in Honor Challenge Investment

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ZH International Holdings Ltd

* Co and Huang entered into agreement

* Company to acquire entire issued share capital of Honor Challenge Investment Ltd for HK$1.06 billion

* Consideration will be settled by way of allotment and issue of 4.21 billion consideration shares at issue price of HK$0.223 per consideration share

* Consideration to be settled by issue of convertible bonds in principal amount of HK$121.7 million by co to vendor