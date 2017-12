Dec 28 (Reuters) - ZH International Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT ACQUIRED LAND USE RIGHTS IN HENAN PROVINCE FOR RMB441.1 MILLION AND RMB347.5 MILLION

* ‍ZENSUN REAL ESTATE CO TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO HENAN XINGHAN FOR 2 YEARS FOR ACQUISITIONS OF LAND USE RIGHTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: