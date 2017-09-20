BRIEF-Zh International says Henan Xinghan makes three successful bids for land use rights

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Zh International Holdings Ltd

* Henan xinghan, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, made three successful bids for land use rights

* Bid for transfer of state-owned land use rights at consideration of RMB106.2 million, RMB65.3 million and RMB130.5 million respectively

* Unit made bids through listing for sale process in auction held by dengfeng bureau of land and resources for transfer of state-owned land use rights

* Zensun entered into three loan agreements with Henan Xinghan

* Zensun entered into three loan agreements with Henan Xinghan

* Proceeds from financial assistance will be used to finance acquisitions and development of land parcels