BRIEF-ZH International says unit has ‍made successful bids for land use rights ​
September 21, 2017 / 10:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-ZH International says unit has ‍made successful bids for land use rights ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - ZH International Holdings Ltd

* ZH International Holdings Ltd - Unit ‍made two successful bids for land use rights of two land parcel for RMB25.4 million and RMB52.4 million ​

* ZH International Holdings- Proceeds from financial assistance will be used to finance acquisitions and development of land parcel I and land parcel II

* Zensun entered into two loan agreements with Henan Xinghan to provide financial assistance to Henan Xinghan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

