Jan 22 (Reuters) - Zh International Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT MADE SUCCESSFUL BIDS FOR LAND USE RIGHTS FOR ‍RMB800.9 MILLION, RMB1.02 BILLION AND RMB995.5 MILLION ​

* ‍ZENSUN ENTERED 3 LOAN AGREEMENTS TO LEND TO HENAN XINHANG RMB800.9 MILLION, RMB1.02 BILLION & RMB995.5 MILLION RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)