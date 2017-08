July 28 (Reuters) - Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth up to 300 million yuan with a term of three years

* Says CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.,LTD will serve as the main underwriter

* Proceeds will be used for debt repayment and operating fund

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/5iykDN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)