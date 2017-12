Dec 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 50 MILLION YUAN TO SET UP CHINA INTELLIGENT AND CONNECTED VEHICLES RESEARCH INSTITUTE WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL AT 1.05 BILLION YUAN ($158.99 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CZsqD7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6041 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)