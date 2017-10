Aug 6 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 38.5 percent y/y at 983.0 million yuan ($146.12 million)

* Says units plan to set up project company with registered capital at 335.6 million yuan for infrastructure projects in Xinjiang

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2ufA0c3; bit.ly/2vu0Lt5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7272 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)