Aug 3(Reuters) - Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co Ltd

* Says co’s Hong Kong-based wholly owned unit plans to invest 10 million yen (about 600,000 yuan) to set up a Japan-based wholly owned unit

* Says the new unit will be mainly engaged in R&D and technical services of optical and electronic components

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/A7GwRQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)