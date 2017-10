BRIEF-Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology units to set up tech units in Fujian

Sept 18(Reuters) - Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co Ltd

* Says co’s Shenzhen-based wholly owned plastics unit will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned technology unit in Xianyou County, Fujian Province

* Says co’s Shenzhen-based wholly owned photoelectric technology unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned photoelectric technology unit in Xianyou County, Putian City, Fujian Province

