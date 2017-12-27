FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 11:45 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Zhejiang Hangmin says change of shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Hangmin Co Ltd

* Says Hangzhou-based electromechanics and electricity firm will transfer 38.1 million shares(6 percent stake) of the co to Hangzhou-based firm, which is engaged in agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, fishery related industrial investment business

* Says electromechanics and electricity firm will decrease stake in the co to 9 percent from 15 percent

* Says industrial investment firm will increase stake in the co to 6 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/EuGahB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

