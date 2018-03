March 6 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jindun Fans Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS 13 BANKS ACCOUNTS ARE FROZEN, ACTUAL ACCOUNT BALANCE IN THE FROZEN ACCOUNTS ARE ABOUT 38.8 MILLION YUAN ($6.12 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FerMGG Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3418 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)