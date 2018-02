Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY BACK SHARES FOR UP TO 330 MILLION YUAN ($52.03 million) AT NO MORE THAN 12 YUANPER SHARE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2snHCsi Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3429 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)