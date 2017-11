Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it will decrease registered capital of Zhejiang-based pharmaceutical unit to 10 million yuan from 15 million yuan

* Says it will sell 85 percent stake in Zhejiang-based pharmaceutical unit for 21.1 million yuan and decrease stake in the pharmaceutical unit to 15 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fUivVV

