Jan 17(Reuters) - Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned medical unit to set up an industry buyout fund with partner to invest in a Shanghai-based biomedicine firm, with fund’s investment amount of up to 120 million yuan

* Says unit is holding 7.85 percent stake in the Shanghai-based biomedicine firm

