Jan 4(Reuters) - Zhejiang Mizuda Printing & Dyeing Group Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned sub-subsidiary will set up a JV with partner, with registered capital of 26 million yuan, in Xingyang City, mainly for investment, development and operation of kitchen waste treatment PPP project, which was announced on Dec. 29, 2017

* Says its sub-subsidiary will hold 80 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Wn258C

