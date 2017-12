Dec 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Semir Garment Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP INTERNATIONAL TRADE UNIT IN HONG KONG WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL AT HK$100 MILLION ($12.79 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2D0y2Nq Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8188 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)