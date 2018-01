Jan 29 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd:

* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT ON FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE EXPECTED BETWEEN RMB44.4 MILLION AND RMB63.5 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS THAT ITS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR YEAR OF 2017 WILL BE BETWEEN RMB31.7 MILLION AND RMB50.8 MILLION​​

* ‍EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DELAY EXECUTION OF CERTAIN EXPORT BUSINESSES BY CLIENTS​