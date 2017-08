June 26(Reuters) - Zhejiang Shouxiangu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says co's unit received a patent license (No.ZL 2015 1 0288526.9), for crop rotation farming method of dendrobium officinale, rice and saffron

* Patent valid for 20 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yyv78i

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)