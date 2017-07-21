FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre says shareholding changes
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 21, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre says shareholding changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong-based equity investment firm will sell 27.8 million shares of the co to ZhongRong International Trust Co Ltd, for up to 710 million yuan in total

* Says ZhongRong International Trust Co Ltd will increase voting power to 7 percent from 0 percent

* Says Hong Kong-based equity investment firm will decrease voting power to 7.2 percent from 14.2 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xkJ2Hb;goo.gl/Br3zCD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.