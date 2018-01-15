BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre unit plans financial leasing for 100 mln yuan

Jan 15(Reuters) - Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned unit Jiangsu ZhiHang New Energy Co Ltd plans to sell partial equipment to a Xuzhou-based leasing company to finance 100 million yuan

* Says unit will lease the equipment back after the transaction, with term of three years and interest rate of 6.2 percent per annum

* Says co will provide guarantee for the unit’s financial leasing

