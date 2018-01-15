FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre unit plans financial leasing for 100 mln yuan
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 15, 2018 / 6:44 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre unit plans financial leasing for 100 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15(Reuters) - Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned unit Jiangsu ZhiHang New Energy Co Ltd plans to sell partial equipment to a Xuzhou-based leasing company to finance 100 million yuan

* Says unit will lease the equipment back after the transaction, with term of three years and interest rate of 6.2 percent per annum

* Says co will provide guarantee for the unit’s financial leasing

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9Kt3hm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

