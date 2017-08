June 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Italy's Newchem S.P.A. and Effechem S.R.L. for 110 million euros ($123.07 million)

* Says share trade to resume on June 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ruPLq4; bit.ly/2sO5zrN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)