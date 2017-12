Dec 22(Reuters) - Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says co’s Wuhan-based unit signs joint development agreement with Chengdu Easton Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

* Says Chengdu Easton Biopharmaceuticals will transfer CX3002 APIs and tablet related technologies in China market to unit

* Says transaction amount of 50 million yuan

