BRIEF-Zhejiang Zhenyuan Share sees Q1 to Q3 of FY 2017 net profit up 65 pct to 75 pct
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 30, 2017 / 6:16 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Zhejiang Zhenyuan Share sees Q1 to Q3 of FY 2017 net profit up 65 pct to 75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30(Reuters) - Zhejiang Zhenyuan Share Co Ltd

* Sees Q1 to Q3 of FY 2017 net profit to increase by 65 percent to 75 percent, or to be 45.4 million yuan to 48.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 to Q3 of FY 2016 net profit was 27.5 million yuan (after adjustment)

* Says capacity release of pharmaceutical industry, development of pharmaceutical commerce and increased revenue from fund are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Knvv31

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

