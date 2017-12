Dec 29 (Reuters) - Zhong An Real Estate Ltd:

* ZHONG AN REAL ESTATE - ‍ENTERED DEALS INCLUDING NOVATION AGREEMENT, BEVERLY RESORT EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT & YANXIN EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

* ZHONG AN REAL ESTATE -DEALS ‍TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OF BEVERLY RESORT CO & YANXIN CO FOR ABOUT RMB850 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: