June 23 (Reuters) - Zhong Fa Zhann Holdings Limited

* Board has resolved not to recommend any payment of final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017

* Fy loss before taxation hk$37.941 million versus loss of hk$36.806 million

* Fy revenue hk$10.2 million versus hk$17.8 million