Jan 8 (Reuters) - Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd

* Says 2.23 billion shares, or a 26.55 percent stake held by controlling shareholder were unfrozen in order by Beijing Third Intermediate People’s Court, for 36 months, from Dec. 26, 2017

* Says 263.9 million shares held by controlling shareholder were unfrozen in order by Fujian High People’s Court, for 36 months, from Dec. 28, 2017

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/UUqE6U

