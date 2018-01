Jan 18 (Reuters) - Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER'S 2.2 BILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY, EQUIVALENT TO 26.55 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, FROZEN BY LOCAL COURT FROM JAN 17 FOR 36 MONTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Ba16Qu Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)