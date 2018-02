Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER'S 2.2 BILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY, EQUIVALENT TO 26.55 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, FROZEN BY LOCAL COURT FROM FEB 9 FOR 36 MTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2G5DKhF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)