March 9 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Financial Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AGREES TO SELL URBAN INVESTMENT UNIT FOR 24.6 BILLION YUAN ($3.88 billion) TO GUIYANG BASED HOLDING FIRM

* SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FuVgMv; bit.ly/2Igg7oo Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3325 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)