July 11 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Financial Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to buy up to 320 million new shares in Guiyang Rural Commercial Bank at 1.56 yuan ($0.2294) per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u8D2xB

