Jan 24 (Reuters) - Zhulian Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 59.0‍​ MILLION RGT

* QTRLY PROFIT AFTER TAXATION 11.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 51.9 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 20.5 MILLION RGT ‍​

* DECLARES FOURTH INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 1.5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE, SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 1.5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE‍​