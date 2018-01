Jan 11 (Reuters) - Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 372 MILLION YUAN ($57.16 million) IN GLASS PRODUCTION PROJECT

* SAYS CHAIRMAN GE WENYAO RESIGNS DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS, PRESIDENT ZHANG BAIZHONG DEPUTISES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CQ9CWt; bit.ly/2CRVEU5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)