Sept 28 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp:

* ZB, N.A.,PPS Data , units of co entered settlement, dated September 20 with U.S. Attorney’s office for Eastern District of Pennsylvania​

* Under terms of agreement, ZB and PPS will pay a civil money penalty of $3.6 million - SEC filing

* ‍The settlement will not affect Zions' financial results for Q3 - SEC filing​