June 28, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology announces initiation of stereotactic treatment cohort in phase 1 study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in recurrent glioblastoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Ziopharm Oncology Inc

* Ziopharm Oncology announces initiation of stereotactic treatment cohort in phase 1 study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in recurrent glioblastoma

* Ziopharm Oncology Inc - ‍company anticipates children with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (dipg) will be eligible for enrollment​

* Ziopharm Oncology Inc - ‍continues to progress towards a registration study for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex for rGBM to start in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

