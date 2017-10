Aug 7 (Reuters) - Zipmoney Ltd

* Westpac invests $40 mln in Zipmoney

* Co secured an equity investment from Westpac at $0.81 per share, representing a 14.1 percent premium

* In addition, WBC to be granted 9.8 million performance options