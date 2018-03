Feb 28 (Reuters) - Zmfy Automobile Glass Services Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE ‍TO PROFIT EARNED BY CAS VALLEY CO INC WHICH IS NEWLY ACQUIRED BY CO ON 18 SEPT 2017​