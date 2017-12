Dec 11 (Reuters) - Zoetis Inc:

* ZOETIS DECLARES FIRST QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; BOARD APPROVES 20% PAYMENT INCREASE

* ZOETIS - BOARD DECLARED Q1 2018 DIVIDEND PAYABLE TO HOLDERS OF CO'S COMMON STOCK OF $0.126 PER SHARE, UP 20% FROM QTRLY DIVIDEND RATE PAID IN 2017