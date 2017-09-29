FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zogenix announces positive phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome
September 29, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Zogenix announces positive phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:

* Zogenix announces positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome

* Zogenix Inc - ZX008 also demonstrated statistical significance in all key secondary endpoints

* Zogenix Inc - ‍primary endpoint was achieved

* Zogenix Inc - ‍expect top-line results from second pivotal phase 3 trial, study 1504, which is nearing full enrollment, in first half of 2018​

* Zogenix Inc - ‍ZX008 was generally well-tolerated in study

* Zogenix Inc - remain on track to submit applications for regulatory approvals in U.S. And Europe in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

