BRIEF-Zogenix announces positive phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:
* Zogenix announces positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome
* Zogenix Inc - ZX008 also demonstrated statistical significance in all key secondary endpoints
* Zogenix Inc - primary endpoint was achieved
* Zogenix Inc - expect top-line results from second pivotal phase 3 trial, study 1504, which is nearing full enrollment, in first half of 2018
* Zogenix Inc - ZX008 was generally well-tolerated in study
* Zogenix Inc - ZX008 was generally well-tolerated in study

* Zogenix Inc - remain on track to submit applications for regulatory approvals in U.S. And Europe in second half of 2018