2 months ago
BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 22, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:

* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome

* Zogenix Inc - intends to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial in LGS in second half of 2017 - SEC filing

* Zogenix Inc - company expects that first patients will enroll in planned LGS study in Q4 of 2017

* Zogenix Inc - top-line data for co's Phase 3 pivotal study in Dravet Syndrome are expected in Q3 of 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sYFhTG) Further company coverage:

