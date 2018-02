Feb 22 (Reuters) - Zoe’s Kitchen Inc:

* ZOËS KITCHEN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15.2 PERCENT TO $71.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $358 MILLION TO $368 MILLION

* Q4 SAME RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 0.3 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF FLAT TO 2.0% ON A COMPARABLE FIFTY-TWO WEEK BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: