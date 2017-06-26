FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Zosano Pharma announces outcome of end of phase 2 meetings with FDA
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 26, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Zosano Pharma announces outcome of end of phase 2 meetings with FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Zosano Pharma Corp

* Zosano Pharma announces outcome of end of phase 2 meetings with FDA

* Zosano Pharma - Received confirmation, a single efficacy study, our recently completed Zotrip trial, is sufficient to support an NDA filing for M207

* Zosano Pharma - FDA concurred that development strategy, which conforms to relevant regulatory guidelines, appears adequate for registration of M207

* Zosano Pharma Corp- Initiating long-term safety study in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

