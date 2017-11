BRIEF-ZPG Plc confirms merger approach was rejected by Gocompare.com

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zpg Plc:

* ZPG PLC - STATEMENT RE PRESS SPECULATION

* ZPG PLC - ‍NOTES RECENT PRESS SPECULATION REGARDING A POTENTIAL OFFER FOR GOCOMPARE GROUP PLC BY ZPG​

* ZPG PLC - CONFIRMS IT MADE AN APPROACH TO GOCOMPARE ON 8 NOVEMBER 2017 IN RELATION TO A COMBINATION OF TWO BUSINESSES AND THAT APPROACH WAS REJECTED​

* ZPG PLC - ‍BOARD OF ZPG IS CURRENTLY CONSIDERING ITS POSITION​

* ZPG PLC - ‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER FOR GOCOMPARE WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE​