Oct 16 (Reuters) - Zpg Plc:

* ZPG PLC - ‍SIGNED A NEW LONG TERM MARKETING AGREEMENT WITH CONNELLS LIMITED

* ZPG PLC - AS PART OF NEW AGREEMENT, CONNELLS WILL CONTINUE TO ADVERTISE ALL OF ITS PROPERTY LISTINGS ON THE ZPG PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)