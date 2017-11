Nov 29 (Reuters) - Zpg Plc:

* ‍TO ACQUIRE CALCASA​

* ‍CALCASA IS LEADING PROVIDER OF RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MARKET ANALYSIS IN NETHERLANDS​

* ‍FOR EUR 30.0 MILLION (£26.5 MILLION ) ON A CASH-FREE, DEBT-FREE BASIS, WITH A PERFORMANCE-BASED EARN-OUT OF UP TO EUR 50.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)