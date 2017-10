Sept 29 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp

* Announcement of change of executive vice president and chief financial officer and re-designation of director

* ‍wei Zaisheng has tendered his resignation from position of executive vice president and chief financial officer​

* ‍wei Zaisheng’s position as executive director of company will also be re-designated as non-executive director​

* Shao Weilin was elected executive vice president and CFO