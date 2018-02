Jan 31 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp:

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 13 BILLION YUAN ($2.07 billion) IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF A-SHARES TO FUND PROJECTS RELATED TO 5G TECHNOLOGY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DQv7uy Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2846 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)